Assam Assembly Budget Session to begin on February 16

Dispur: The Assam Legislative Assembly will convene its Budget Session from February 16, 2026, the Assembly Secretariat said in a notification issued on Friday.
According to the notification, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned the session under Article 174(1) of the Constitution.
The House will meet at 9.30 am in the Assembly Chamber at Dispur. The Governor is expected to attend the opening day of the session.
As per reports, the state budget is likely to be presented on February 17, subject to confirmation by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).
Meanwhile, at the national level, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will hold an all-party meeting of floor leaders from both Houses of Parliament on January 27.
The meeting will take place in the main Committee Room of Parliament and is aimed at discussing key national issues and legislative business ahead of the Budget Session.
Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Budget Session is scheduled from January 28 to April 2, with a recess in between.
The first phase will run from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will be held from March 9 to April 2, comprising a total of 30 sittings.
The Union Budget for 2026–27 will be presented on February 1, and the session will formally begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
The all-party meeting is expected to help finalise the agenda and ensure smooth conduct of proceedings during the forthcoming session of Parliament.