Nagaland DGP warns NSCN (K) Khango cadres of action over village headman’s abduction

Dimapur: Nagaland Director General of Police Rupin Sharma has issued a stern warning of action against cadres of the NSCN (K) Khango group involved in the abduction and assault of a village headman
Addressing a press conference in Dimapur on Friday, he said that police will pursue the remaining accused if they fail to surrender.
Sharma, who is also a member of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group and Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFMG/CFSB), said the movement of NSCN (K) Khango cadres around the CFSB office had been restricted following the incident. To avoid any confrontation, police held negotiations with the group, after which three cadres were handed over in connection with the January 19 abduction of Zhimomi, a village headman.
The DGP made it clear that no faction has the authority to maintain law and order, which rests solely with the security forces and law enforcement agencies under the ceasefire ground rules.
He said allegations of illegal activities against any individual should have been brought before the CFSB for resolution, rather than resorting to unilateral actions such as abduction and violence.
"No group has the authority to call, abduct, detain or intimidate any individual. Supervisory Board offices are meant solely to uphold peace and prevent misunderstandings," Sharma said, urging all groups to strictly adhere to the ceasefire ground rules.
Meanwhile, the CFMG/CFSB on Thursday directed the NSCN (K) Khango group to hand over seven cadres identified as prime accused in the case.
Based on a preliminary police enquiry, a criminal case has been registered at Diphupar Police Station in Chümoukedima under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with NSR.