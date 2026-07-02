Assam Assembly Gears Up for 26-Day Budget Session from 6 July

Dispur: The highly anticipated Budget Session of the newly formed 16th Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on Monday, 6 July, at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur.

According to an official notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the session has been formally summoned by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India. Spanning until 31 July, the 26-day session will feature a total of 16 working days.

The legislative focus will centre on 10 July, when Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah is set to present the full-fledged State Budget for the 2026-27 financial year. Earlier in February, ahead of the assembly polls, the government had cleared an interim vote-on-account budget to manage essential public expenditure. This full-term budget follows the ruling NDA's decisive electoral victory, where the alliance clinched 102 out of 126 seats.

The initial day of the session will encompass Question Hour, supplementary demands for grants, and obituary references. General budget debates are slated for 13, 14, and 15 July. Following a brief recess for Departmentally Related Standing Committee reviews, the assembly will resume for voting on grants and the subsequent introduction of the Appropriation Bill. Private Members’ Business is assigned for 24 and 31 July.