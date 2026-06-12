Assam Legislative Assembly To Commence First Budget Session On 6th July

Guwahati: The first Budget Session of the Sixteenth Assam Legislative Assembly is set to commence on 6 July 2026 marking an important phase in the state's legislative schedule.

As per the official notification issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the session has been summoned by the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The Assembly will convene at 9:30 am on Monday, 6th July.

The Budget Session is expected to witness discussions on key financial proposals, government policies and matters concerning the development and governance of the state. Legislators from both the ruling alliance and the opposition party are likely to participate in debates on a range of issues affecting Assam.

The notification formally calls members of the Sixteenth Assam Legislative Assembly to attend the session as per constitutional provisions. The Budget Session is regarded as one of the most significant sittings of the Assembly, as it focuses on the state's financial planning and priorities for the coming year.