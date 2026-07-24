Assam Legislative Assembly Passes Rs 2.85 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27: Key Announcements

Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved the Rs 2.85 lakh crore Budget for the 2026-27 financial year, clearing the way for the state government to roll out its development and welfare agenda.

The Budget was passed following the approval of the Assam Appropriation (No. II) Bill, 2026, after detailed discussions in the House.

Presented by Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, the Budget lays out the government's key priorities: employment generation, infrastructure development, social welfare, and industrial growth.

Among the major announcements, the government has committed to creating 2 lakh jobs over the next five years, through a combination of filling existing vacancies and creating new positions across various departments.

The Budget also offers relief to small tea growers by increasing the tax exemption limit fourfold and proposes a reduction in VAT on piped natural gas to encourage the use of cleaner fuel.

In a significant social welfare measure, the Budget stipulates that individuals practising polygamy will be barred from availing government welfare schemes. Government employees found to be practising polygamy could face dismissal from service.

The Budget also introduces a green cess targeting polluting sectors, while continuing to fund the state's flagship welfare schemes launched over the past five years.

The state's fiscal deficit has been projected at Rs 419.26 crore, with the government aiming to keep it within 3% of the projected Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), in adherence to fiscal discipline norms.