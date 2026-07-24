Man from Nagaland Wins Admiration After Sending 150 Pizzas to Jantar Mantar Protest

Guwahati: A man from Nagaland has been praised for delivering 150 pizzas to the protesters who joined the protest at Jantar Mantar on the orders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi and suggested he wanted to support people who had travelled a long distance to participate in the agitation.

The students and supporters have come together in a protest calling for reforms and a “fairer education system.” A wide range of people from across the country have been coming to this protest.

After sharing the gesture on Instagram, Zha Lhou posted "I could not come, but I want to do something, anyway. He said he didn't want to eat his dinner if fellow protesters were sleepless and hungry.

Lhou ordered 150 Domino's Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas, telling the delivery partner to hand out each pizza to distribute them to anyone who had not eaten . Lhou ordered 150 Domino's Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas and told the delivery partner to give each pizza to anyone who hasn't eaten one. His post reads, “Aap toh bhagwan ho un logo ke liye.” The delivery partner replied with his words being a takeaway for him.

I didn't tell people this story to draw attention, I told people this story to try to inspire them to support the protesters, even from a distance," Lhou said. He urged the people from Nagaland, the North East and all of India to donate food items on food delivery platforms if they were able to do so, adding that no act of kindness is ever too small.

Since then, the post has reached a viral and netizens have expressed their admiration for the gesture as a gesture of solidarity with those participating in the protest.