Assam: Bhupen Borah Resigns as President of the United Opposition

Guwahati: The president of the Asom Sanmilita Morcha, Bhupen Borah has resigned from this post over differences between the member parties regarding the upcoming byelections. Both the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and the Indian National Congress had their candidates for the Behali Legislative Assembly Constituency of Assam.

Byelections are just a few days away and the United Opposition front of Assam seems to be breaking up already. In the latest development, the Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah has resigned from his position as the President of the United Opposition. His decision came at a time when the United Opposition remains unclear as to who will contest on their behalf from the Behali Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) in the upcoming bye-elections.

Although Bhupen Borah had expressed his intention to leave the Behali seat to the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), some Congress leaders showed interest in contesting the seat themselves, creating a problem between the two parties.

It was mentioned that a recently a meeting of the United Opposition was held wherein it was recommended that a five-member committee be formed to decide who should file nominations from the constituency on their behalf. However the same has not been accepted by the AICC. Meanwhile, the other members of the United Opposition have demanded that APCC clarify their position regarding the Behali constituency by Thursday morning.