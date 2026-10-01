Assam: BJP Chief Dilip Saikia Hits Back at Opposition Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar Resignation Demand

Guwahati: Today, BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia criticised the Opposition’s demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying that replacing the poll panel chief would not be beneficial for the Congress’s political prospects.

“Gyanesh Kumar can be replaced, but even if he is replaced, the Congress will never come to power,” Saikia said.

Taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Saikia added, “Replacing him will not make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister either. The Congress should replace Rahul Gandhi. Until the Congress replaces Rahul Gandhi, nothing can be done.”

His remarks came amid a continuing political dispute over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Congress Working Committee recently demanded Kumar’s immediate resignation, while Opposition parties have announced further protests over the issue.

The controversy happened after reports of disagreements involving election commissioners over decisions linked to the electoral-roll revision. The ECI, however, has maintained that the SIR-related orders were approved unanimously and that differences in deliberations are part of its functioning.

In Assam, Congress leaders, including state party president Gaurav Gogoi, had also protested against Kumar’s continuation in office on 25th September . The political row over the ECI and SIR is expected to continue, with Opposition parties planning further demonstrations and parliamentary action.