‘Ek Kachori, Do Samosa’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Joins Viral Gen Z Slogan Trend

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has joined a viral Gen Z slogan trend on social media, giving the popular phrase his own twist.

Sarma shared a selfie with members of the public from the Silchar Police Parade Ground, which he visited on 30th September , and posted the caption, “Ek kachori, do samosa… aap sabka mere upar bharosa!” with a heart and folded hand emoji

The phrase is a playful adaptation of a popular women-led slogan that has been circulating widely on social media. By using the slogan in his post, Sarma appeared to engage with the ongoing online trend while highlighting his interaction with members of the public.

The post has since drawn attention on social media, with users reacting to the Chief Minister’s light-hearted take on the viral phrase.

The selfie was taken during Sarma’s visit to the Silchar Police Parade Ground on 30th September .