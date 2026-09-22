Simanta Shekhar Resigns as Assam Film Corporation Chairman, Quits BJP

Guwahati: The Assamese singer and politician Simanta Shekhar has resigned as Chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation and announced his decision to step down from the BJP’s Assam state executive committee and primary membership.

In a statement, Shekhar said he had submitted his resignation letters to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state BJP president. The government’s official Film Finance Corporation website currently lists him as its Chairman.

Shekhar said his decision was taken entirely for personal reasons and was not linked to any dissatisfaction with the BJP’s ideology, policies or any individual.

He further stated that he would not associate himself with any political party in the future.

Extending his best wishes to his BJP colleagues, supporters and workers, Shekhar wished the party success in its future activities and service to the people of Assam.

He also conveyed his good wishes to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing hope that Assam’s development and progress would continue under his leadership. Shekhar concluded by saying that his love, respect and commitment towards Assam and the Assamese community would remain unchanged.