Assam: BJP to Hold District-Level Rallies Against Rahul Gandhi from 13th October

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today, announced that the BJP would organise peaceful rallies at district headquarters across the state from 13th October to 31st Oct October , accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of undermining constitutional institutions through his criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The announcement came as Gandhi prepared to lead an INDIA bloc protest march in New Delhi against the functioning of the poll body. The march was scheduled to begin at Connaught Place and proceed towards the Supreme Court, despite the Chief Justice of India declining a request to meet opposition MPs.

In a post on social media , Sarma accused the Congress of selectively questioning electoral outcomes, alleging that the party accepted results when it won but challenged the democratic process when it lost.

He also criticised Gandhi’s decision to approach the Supreme Court, alleging that it amounted to political pressure on the judiciary. Sarma maintained that constitutional institutions should not be held accountable for a party’s electoral setbacks.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the rallies would highlight the BJP’s opposition to what he described as attempts to pressure constitutional institutions and the Congress’s opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Sarma added that the campaign would reaffirm the BJP’s support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

Meanwhile, Gandhi urged opposition parties, students and civil society organisations to join the Delhi march, describing it as an effort to defend democracy and seek accountability from the ECI.