Assam: Passengers Injured as Ultra Bus Collides Head-On with Truck in Kaliabor

Guwahati: Several passengers sustained injuries after an Ultra bus carrying devotees from Assam’s Charaideo district collided head-on with a truck on the four-lane highway at Missa in Kaliabor early on Monday

The bus was carrying devotees from Tiphuk Bor Namghar in Charaideo district who were travelling to Bordowa Than when the accident occurred.

As per information, all the passengers travelling on the bus sustained injuries in the collision. Following the accident, the injured passengers were rescued and taken to the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Jakhalabandha for medical treatment.

The incident triggered concern among the passengers and those present at the scene, as several people required medical attention following the head-on collision.

The devotees were reportedly on a religious visit to Bordowa Than, a significant spiritual destination in Assam, when their journey was disrupted by the accident.

Further details are awaited.