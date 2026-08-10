Assam: Bol Bam Pilgrim Killed, Another Injured After Truck Hits Bicycles in Morigaon

Morigaon: A Bol Bam pilgrimage ended in tragedy in Assam's Morigaon district after a truck allegedly crashed into two cyclists at Malputa on Sunday, killing one and leaving another critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Manab Jyoti Das, a resident of Nabeti. His fellow pilgrim, Dadul Kakati, sustained serious injuries in the accident and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The two youths were reportedly cycling back towards Morigaon after completing their pilgrimage from Nijarapaar in Jagiroad. At around 4:30 pm, a truck bearing registration number AS 01 NC 8626 approaching from behind allegedly struck their bicycles at Malputa.

The impact left both cyclists severely injured. The truck driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene soon after the collision.

People from the locality rushed to the spot after the incident and found Das dead. Kakati was rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident has raised concerns over road safety for pilgrims travelling on bicycles during the Bol Bam season.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision, and efforts are underway to establish the whereabouts of the truck driver. Further details on the investigation are awaited.