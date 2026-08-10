PM Modi Praises Lovlina Borgohain for Raising Objection Over Distorted India Map in Glasgow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended boxer Lovlina Borgohain for speaking up after she noticed an incorrect representation of India at a restaurant in Glasgow during the Commonwealth Games.

Modi referred to the incident while meeting India's Commonwealth Games medallists at his New Delhi residence on Sunday. The Prime Minister's Office released a video of the interaction on Monday.

During the conversation, Modi asked Borgohain about what had happened at the restaurant. The boxer recalled that Indian athletes had gone there to celebrate after their competition when she noticed that the map of India displayed at the venue was inaccurate.

Borgohain said she raised the matter with the restaurant staff and pointed out the error politely. The establishment subsequently agreed to rectify the map.

The issue had attracted attention because the Northeastern region was absent from the depiction of India. Borgohain's intervention came while she and other Indian athletes were celebrating their performances at the Glasgow Games.

Modi praised the boxer for noticing the significance of the map despite being in the middle of celebrations. He said the video showing her raising the issue was not an ordinary moment and would remain memorable for people for a long time.

Borgohain secured the silver medal in the women's 75kg boxing event, earning her maiden Commonwealth Games medal. She had also carried India's flag at the opening ceremony along with Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu.

India concluded the 2026 Commonwealth Games in fourth place on the medal table after winning 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. The Games were held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.