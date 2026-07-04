Assam: Borjuli Wild Rice Habitat Gains Biodiversity Heritage Site Status

Guwahati: The Borjuli wild rice habitat in Assam's Sonitpur district has been officially declared a Biodiversity Heritage Site, marking a major milestone in the conservation of India's native wild rice genetic resources.

The announcement was made following a meeting between scientists from the ICAR–National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources and Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rainfed Area Authority. During the meeting, the research team key achievements under an ongoing wild rice conservation project.

The scientists informed the CEO that the Borjuli site, identified through extensive exploration, conservation and characterisation of wild rice germplasm, has now been notified as a Biodiversity Heritage Site by the National Biodiversity Authority.

The recognition is regarded as a great step towards preserving Oryza rufipogon, the wild ancestor of cultivated rice, which serves as a crucial genetic resource for future crop improvement and agricultural research.

Experts believe that conserving wild rice species is essential for developing climate-resilient, high-yielding and nutritionally enhanced rice varieties capable of withstanding emerging challenges such as climate change, pests and diseases.

Commending the efforts of the research team, NRAA Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Kumar described wild rice species as an invaluable reservoir of genetic traits that could strengthen Indian agriculture.

He emphasised the need to replicate similar conservation initiatives for other crop wild relatives across the country to enhance agricultural resilience, promote environmental sustainability and ensure long-term food security.

The meeting was facilitated by Pankaj Kumar Shah, Director (Agriculture and Horticulture), NRAA, and Anil Kumar Mishra, Technical Expert (Watershed Management), NRAA.