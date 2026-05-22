From Joha Rice to Eri Silk, Assam Products Gain Global Spotlight Through PM’s Gifts

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he once again brought Assam’s traditional products into international focus by using them as diplomatic gifts during his overseas engagements, a move that has drawn attention from the Assam government as well as cultural groups in the Northeast.

According to posts shared by the Chief Minister’s Office and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Modi presented an Eri silk stole to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Assam’s aromatic Joha rice to Qu Dongyu during recent diplomatic interactions in Italy.

The gesture has been viewed as part of a broader attempt to place Northeast India’s handloom and agricultural products on the global map through India’s diplomatic outreach. Eri silk, often referred to as “peace silk,” is unique to Assam and is known for its texture and eco-friendly production process. Joha rice, another indigenous product from Assam, is valued for its fragrance and has already received Geographical Indication (GI) status.

Chief Minister Sarma said the Prime Minister’s choice of gifts reflected both recognition and promotion of Assam’s heritage before the international community. He noted that such gestures help create visibility for local products and traditional industries beyond India.

In recent years, the Centre has increasingly used region-specific products, textiles and crafts as diplomatic gifts during foreign visits and international summits. For the Northeast, this has included traditional weaves, organic produce and indigenous handicrafts, which governments in the region believe can help expand export opportunities and tourism interest.

The latest outreach also comes at a time when Assam is pushing for greater international branding of products such as Joha rice, Muga and Eri silk, tea and bamboo-based crafts. Earlier too, Prime Minister Modi had spoken about the possibility of expanding Joha rice exports to European markets.