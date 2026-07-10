Assam Budget 2026-27: Industry, Jobs and Welfare Set to Drive BJP Government's Economic Roadmap

Guwahati: All eyes will be on Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah as he presents the first full-fledged Budget of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government's second term in the Assembly on Friday.

The Budget is expected to outline the economic direction of the BJP government after securing an emphatic mandate for a third successive term in the state.

Having presented only a vote-on-account before the Assembly elections, the government now has the opportunity to unveil its complete fiscal vision at a time when it is aggressively positioning Assam as the industrial gateway to Northeast India.

Industry is expected to be one of the biggest focus areas. Over the past few years, the state has attracted significant investment commitments in sectors ranging from semiconductors and electronics to food processing, renewable energy, logistics and petrochemicals.

The Budget is likely to introduce fresh incentives aimed at converting these investment proposals into operational projects, while improving infrastructure and easing business regulations to attract more private capital.

Employment generation is expected to remain at the heart of the Budget. With industrialisation gathering pace, the government is likely to strengthen skill development programmes, entrepreneurship initiatives and employment-linked incentives to ensure that the expanding manufacturing and services sectors create opportunities for Assam's youth.

Alongside large industries, the Budget is also expected to focus on strengthening indigenous enterprises that form the backbone of Assam's traditional economy. The handloom and handicrafts sector, known for its cultural significance and employment potential, may receive enhanced financial support, marketing assistance and technology upgrades to improve competitiveness and expand market access.

Agriculture, which continues to support a large section of Assam's population, is also expected to receive sustained attention. Farmers may look for increased investment in irrigation, mechanisation, value addition, crop diversification and market connectivity, while the government is likely to continue its emphasis on boosting farmer incomes and strengthening rural livelihoods.

The welfare sector is unlikely to lose momentum. Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-based schemes targeting women, students, farmers and economically weaker sections have become a key feature of the BJP government's governance model. Observers expect the Budget to consolidate existing welfare programmes while balancing fiscal discipline with developmental spending.

Infrastructure spending is also expected to feature prominently, with allocations likely for roads, urban development, industrial parks, healthcare, education and connectivity projects that support Assam's long-term economic ambitions.

The Budget will be closely watched by industry bodies, tea associations, investors, farmers and social sector stakeholders to assess how the government intends to balance welfare commitments with capital expenditure and economic growth.

For Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, this Budget carries added significance as it will be his first full Budget after taking charge of the finance portfolio. It is expected to reflect the government's vision of transforming Assam into a major investment destination while ensuring that the benefits of growth reach both traditional sectors.