Assam Budget Session Begins Today, Key Bills Set for Introduction

Guwahati: The Budget Session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly begins today, marking a significant phase in the State's legislative calendar. Proceedings on the opening day commenced at 9.30 am.

The session is expected to witness discussions on several important issues, with the presentation of the State Budget by Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on 10th July set to be one of its key highlights.

In addition to the Budget, the State Government is expected to introduce a series of significant Bills that have already received Cabinet approval. The proposed legislations are aimed at strengthening governance and bringing reforms across multiple sectors.

Among the Bills to be tabled is the Assam Tourism (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to further strengthen the State's tourism sector. The Assam Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will also be introduced to update regulations governing commercial establishments and workplaces.

The Government is also set to table the Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Bill, 2026, which aims to promote the growth of small businesses and encourage entrepreneurship across the State. The Assam Ease of Doing Business (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is expected to simplify regulatory procedures and improve the business environment.

Another significant proposal is the Assam Public Trust Bill, 2026, which seeks to regulate matters relating to public trusts and their administration. The Guwahati Satellite Town Development Bill, 2026, is also slated for introduction to facilitate planned urban expansion around Guwahati.

Additionally, the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be presented during the session, with proposed amendments relating to land administration and revenue regulations.

The Budget Session is expected to be closely watched, as the Assembly deliberates on the State's financial roadmap alongside a range of legislative measures aimed at supporting Assam's economic and administrative development.