Assam Budget 2026-27 Prioritises Students with Expanded Education Support Schemes

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Government has announced a series of student-focused initiatives in the Assam Budget 2026-27, presented in the State Assembly at Dispur, reaffirming its commitment to expanding educational support and financial assistance for students across the state.

One of the key announcements is the extension of the Jibon Prerana scheme, under which 48,366 graduates will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 from September 2026. The initiative is aimed at supporting graduates as they prepare for higher studies, skill development and employment opportunities.

The government has also announced that financial assistance under the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Asoni scheme for the 2026-27 academic year will begin from October 2026, benefiting eligible girl students pursuing higher education.

In another significant decision, the Mukhyamantrir Nijut Babu Asoni has been converted into a regular government scheme, ensuring sustained financial support for students in the years ahead.

According to the budget proposals, nearly 5.3 lakh students across Assam are expected to benefit from the Jibon Prerana and Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Asoni schemes during the 2026-27 financial year.