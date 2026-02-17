Assam Budget 2026–27 Charts Path Toward Rs 10 Lakh Crore Economy

Guwahati: The Assam State Budget 2026–27 has laid out an ambitious roadmap aimed at transforming the state into a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2028, with a strong focus on economic growth, social welfare, infrastructure expansion, and youth empowerment.
Highlighting Assam’s improving fiscal strength, the budget notes that the state’s share under the 16th Finance Commission has increased to 3.258 percent.
The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected to reach Rs 7.45 lakh crore in 2025–26, reflecting steady economic momentum. The state’s own tax revenue has grown by 75 percent over the past five years, while capital expenditure has increased eightfold to Rs 26,409 crore, indicating higher investments in development projects, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said.
On the social welfare front, the government has expanded key benefit schemes. The Orunodoi scheme now covers 40 lakh families, providing direct financial assistance to vulnerable households.
The Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurship Scheme continues to promote women-led enterprises, creating “Lakhpati Baideus” across rural and urban areas.
Additionally, 1.58 lakh government jobs have been filled through recruitment processes. Other welfare initiatives such as Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu, and Jibon Prerana aim to strengthen youth and family support systems.
In the health and education sectors, the number of medical colleges in the state has increased from seven to fourteen, significantly improving healthcare access. The Ayushman Assam scheme has benefited 7.17 lakh people, while new universities and model schools in tea garden areas aim to enhance educational infrastructure.
Infrastructure and industrial growth remain key priorities. The state reports the construction of 21,700 km of roads and 1,339 bridges, alongside major projects such as the Gohpur–Numaligarh underwater tunnel. The upcoming Tata Semiconductor project at Jagiroad is expected to boost industrial development and employment opportunities. Investment commitments worth Rs 5.18 lakh crore have been secured through the Advantage Assam initiative, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said.
Looking ahead, the government has set a target to empower five lakh youth under self-reliance missions, expand connectivity through Assam Mala 4.0, and provide permanent land rights to tea garden workers.
Overall, the Assam Budget 2026–27 presents a comprehensive development agenda focused on fiscal growth, social inclusion, and long-term economic transformation.