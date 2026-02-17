Assam Budget 2026–27 Charts Path Toward Rs 10 Lakh Crore Economy

Infrastructure and industrial growth remain key priorities. The state reports the construction of 21,700 km of roads and 1,339 bridges, alongside major projects such as the Gohpur–Numaligarh underwater tunnel. The upcoming Tata Semiconductor project at Jagiroad is expected to boost industrial development and employment opportunities. Investment commitments worth Rs 5.18 lakh crore have been secured through the Advantage Assam initiative, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said.