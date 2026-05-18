Assam Building Nearly 1,000 Km of Roads Under Asom Mala 2.0: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government is aggressively expanding road and bridge infrastructure across Assam to improve connectivity, boost trade, and enhance ease of living and ease of doing business.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that nearly 1,000 kilometres of roads are currently under construction across the state under the Asom Mala 2.0 initiative.

“Assam is building an extensive network of roads to improve connectivity, boost trade and ensure Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. Just under Asom Mala 2.0, close to 1,000 km of roads are in various stages of progress, deep in Assam’s villages and towns,” Sarma stated.

According to the Chief Minister, a total of 996.7 kilometres of roads are being developed across more than 27 districts under the flagship infrastructure programme.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office, Assam, also highlighted the rapid progress of several major bridge projects being implemented across the state to ensure seamless all-weather connectivity.

Among the key projects, the Subansiri and Luit bridges connecting Majuli and Lakhimpur have achieved 61% completion. The Pagladiya Bridge in Baksa has reached 65% completion, while the Ghunasuti Bridge in Lakhimpur is currently 45% complete.

The state government said the ongoing infrastructure push is aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and accelerating economic growth across Assam.