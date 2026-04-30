S. Jaishankar meets Ecuador FM to boost cooperation in trade, agriculture and capacity building

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met with his Ecuadorian counterpart, Gabriela Sommerfeld, on Wednesday, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in key sectors such as trade, agriculture, and capacity building.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, “Pleased to welcome FM Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero of Ecuador, who is on her first visit to India. We discussed ways to deepen cooperation, including in trade, health, agriculture, digital and capacity building. Will cooperate closely in multilateral forums.”

He welcomed Ecuador’s decision to initiate the process for joining the India-led ISRO Solar Alliance and International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

He noted that Ecuador is already a member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The EAM also announced that an agreement has been reached on the funding for the implementation of Quick Impact Projects.

“The agreement on the funding for the implementation of Quick Impact Projects is a step forward in deepening our development partnership,” EAM Jaishankar said.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day for her three-day visit to India aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Warmly welcome Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Ms Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero of Ecuador on her arrival to New Delhi today. Her visit will further strengthen ties between India and Ecuador.” (IANS)

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