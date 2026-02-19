Assam Building Strong Industrial Ecosystem to Retain Youth: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government is working to create a robust industrial ecosystem in the state to ensure that young people do not have to migrate in search of jobs.
Speaking during the Budget Session 2026 of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Sarma said the state’s long-term vision is to generate employment locally through sustained investment and industrial growth.
“Our government is developing a strong industrial ecosystem in Assam so that our youth can find employment here at home without having to move elsewhere,” the Chief Minister said.
Referring to the Shraddhanjali scheme launched in October last year, Sarma said the initiative was started to bring back the mortal remains of residents who die outside the state.
“In October, 30 individuals were brought back, in November 28, in December 37, in January 41 and in February four so far. We have brought back 122 mortal remains to Assam,” he told the House, adding that the expenditure on the scheme was not the issue.
He further said the scheme prompted the government to reflect on why so many young people were leaving the state for work. According to Sarma, many of them were employed by major business groups such as Adani Group, Reliance Industries, Hinduja Group, The Oberoi Group and Tata Group outside Assam.
Sarma said the state’s investment summit, Advantage Assam 2.0, envisions attracting investments worth Rs 20 lakh crore over the next two decades to create large-scale employment opportunities within Assam.
“If job creators invest in Assam, our children will not have to leave the state. Otherwise, for a job of Rs 12,000, they will go to Telangana or Karnataka, and we will have to keep running schemes like Shraddhanjali,” he added.
The Chief Minister also asserted that strengthening industry and bringing investment to Assam is essential to ensure that the state’s youth can build their future at home.