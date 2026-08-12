Assam: Burhi Dihing Erosion Threatens Kotha Reserved Forest in Digboi

Guwahati: Severe erosion along the Burhi Dihing River has emerged as a major threat to Kotha Reserved Forest, with nearly 70 hectares of forest land reportedly already lost to the river. Spread across around 400 hectares, the reserved forest is home to valuable tree species, several varieties of orchids and diverse wildlife, including wild elephants, deer and wild boars.

Continuous erosion along the riverbank has gradually eaten into the forest, with a substantial portion of the reserve reportedly submerged or washed away by the Burhi Dihing. The situation has raised concerns among environmentalists and local residents, particularly with the monsoon potentially worsening the erosion.

Environmentalists have also urged the Forest Department and other concerned authorities to take immediate steps to control the erosion and protect the remaining forest area. They fear that unchecked erosion could destroy a significant portion of the reserve, posing a serious threat to its biodiversity and wildlife habitat.

Environmentalists have warned that without timely intervention, Kotha Reserved Forest could eventually disappear from the ground, leaving it existing only on official maps as the Burhi Dihing continues to erode its land.