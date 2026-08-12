Assam: Digboi College takes major stride in professional education with ITEP launch

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DIGBOI: Digboi College (Autonomous) on Tuesday marked a significant milestone in its academic journey with the ceremonial inauguration of its four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), comprising BSc-BEd and BA-BEd courses, along with the inauguration of its newly constructed class building.

The ITEP was inaugurated by Prof Dibyajyoti Mahanta, Chairperson of the Eastern Regional Committee (ERC) of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), at the newly constructed library building of the college.

The occasion also marked the formal inauguration of the new class building, with Prof Mahanta and other dignitaries lighting the ceremonial lamps to mark the beginning of a new academic phase for the institution.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Prof Mahanta highlighted the evolving trajectory of education and called upon students to look beyond merely acquiring degree certificates, stressing the importance of professional education, technical competence, and skills relevant to emerging needs.

He observed that Digboi-Margherita, being a strategically located border region, needs greater opportunities and platforms for its students to pursue need-based technical and professional qualifications. Such initiatives, he said, would enable young people to acquire practical skills and better prepare themselves for future challenges.

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