Assam: Bus Overturns on NH-27 in Jorabat, Three Passengers Injured

Guwahati: A bus travelling from Duliajan to Guwahati overturned on National Highway 27 at Jorabat in the early hours of 5th November, leaving several passengers injured, three of them seriously.

The accident involved a night bus operated by Deep Travels, bearing registration number AR 01M 7947. The bus was reportedly heading towards Guwahati when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the highway.

Three passengers sustained serious injuries, while several others suffered injuries of varying degrees. The accident triggered panic among passengers and disrupted traffic movement in the area.

After the accident , Jorabat traffic police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. The injured passengers were subsequently shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment.

Further details regarding the exact cause of the accident and the condition of the injured passengers are awaited.