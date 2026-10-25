Assam: School principal Pradip Kumar Debnath killed in road accident at Goraimari

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A road accident near Ganga Dhaba at Goraimari, close to Raidongia on the Nagaon-Dhing road, claimed the life of Pradip Kumar Debnath (59), the In-Charge Principal of Dhing Khargeswar Bora Higher Secondary School, at around 8:30 am on Saturday. Debnath, a resident of Chamua gaon in Dhing town, had been staying with his wife and only daughter in a rented house at Bhagania Chuk in Haibargaon, Nagaon, for the past few days. As on other working days, he was travelling from Nagaon to Dhing in an electric tempo bearing registration number AS02EC8613 when it collided head-on with a fish-carrying vehicle.