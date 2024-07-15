Assam: Businessman Fatally Shot Dead By Unidentified Miscreants In Goalpara

GOALPARA: In a tragic incident, a businessman was shot dead and robbed by unidentified miscreants in Goalpara on July 14.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Gowal.

As per sources, a group of unidentified assailants opened fire on Gowal on the under-construction Agia-Solmari four-lane road in the evening.

Ashok was apparently traveling home with his son from Dhupdhora in his Alto car, carrying a huge amount of cash. Tragically, a three-man group of dacoits abruptly blocked their way and shot Gowal from point-blank range.

The dacoits looted the entire amount of cash, the sources added. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m.