Assam: Businessman Fatally Shot Dead By Unidentified Miscreants In Goalpara

GOALPARA: In a tragic incident, a businessman was shot dead and robbed by unidentified miscreants in Goalpara on July 14.
The deceased has been identified as Ashok Gowal.
As per sources, a group of unidentified assailants opened fire on Gowal on the under-construction Agia-Solmari four-lane road in the evening.
Ashok was apparently traveling home with his son from Dhupdhora in his Alto car, carrying a huge amount of cash. Tragically, a three-man group of dacoits abruptly blocked their way and shot Gowal from point-blank range.
The dacoits looted the entire amount of cash, the sources added. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m.
Gowal was a resident of Boro Bazaar in Goalpara.
Following the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and recovered Ashok’s body. An investigation has been initiated into the incident, with authorities attempting to determine the reason for this heinous crime. The police are currently investigating Gowal's driver, who witnessed the incident.
This terrible tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout the area.
Earlier last month, a Gaon Panchayat secretary was shot dead by armed miscreants in Assam's Bongaigaon while he was returning home from work.
As per reports, the secretary of Chipansila village falling under the Bongaigaon subdivision was the target of the unidentified shooters. The deceased has been identified as Chandrakanta Das.
The shocking incident unfolded when he stopped his car at a tea stall in Kashidoba village. Tragedy struck when the assailants suddenly appeared before him on a two-wheeler and fired from point-blank range, which resulted in his instant death.
