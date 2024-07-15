Assam: Elderly Women And Minor Allegedly Raped In Separate Incidents In Goalpara

GOALPARA: A 70-year-old woman and a minor were allegedly raped in separate incidents in the Goalpara District of Assam on Sunday.

The first incident occurred in the Matia area when an elderly woman was taking her livestock to graze near her home when a youngster allegedly raped her after gagging her mouth with a towel on Sunday afternoon.

"When the youngster tried to kill her after raping her, she bit him and escaped. We took the woman for a medical examination and are waiting for the report," a senior police officer said.

The accused has been arrested by the Assam police.