Assam: Elderly Women And Minor Allegedly Raped In Separate Incidents In Goalpara

GOALPARA: A 70-year-old woman and a minor were allegedly raped in separate incidents in the Goalpara District of Assam on Sunday.
The first incident occurred in the Matia area when an elderly woman was taking her livestock to graze near her home when a youngster allegedly raped her after gagging her mouth with a towel on Sunday afternoon.
"When the youngster tried to kill her after raping her, she bit him and escaped. We took the woman for a medical examination and are waiting for the report," a senior police officer said.
The accused has been arrested by the Assam police.
In another incident, an 11-year-old minor girl was raped by her school van driver at Siluk Majpara village in the Dudhnoi police station area on July 9.
According to the police officer, she did not tell anyone about it because the accused threatened her with grave consequences if she did. But yesterday, she complained of terrible stomach pain. When her mother inquired about it, she revealed everything.
The accused, who used to take the girl in his school van, reportedly raped her while she was alone at home. He had entered the house under the pretense of looking for water to drink, the police said.
“Her family filed an FIR at the police station on Sunday, and we arrested the culprit.,” he further added.