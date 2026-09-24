Assam Cabinet Announces Special Puja Benefits for Orunodoi Beneficiaries, ATCL Staff

Guwahati: Ahead of Durga Puja, the Assam government has announced a series of special measures aimed at making the festive season more enjoyable for Orunodoi beneficiaries, Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL) employees and state government staff.

As per the decisions announced today, by the Assam Cabinet, all Orunodoi beneficiaries will receive a special payment of Rs 1,500 for October. The amount will replace the regular monthly grant of Rs 1,250 for that month.

The Cabinet has also approved a 20 per cent Puja bonus for all ATCL employees and tea workers, or Shramiks.

In another decision, 17th October will be observed as a state government holiday on the occasion of Durga Puja. The additional holiday has been announced to compensate for a Puja holiday that falls on Sunday, 18th October .

The government said the measures were intended to provide additional financial support to beneficiaries and employees during the festive period.The decisions come ahead of Durga Puja, one of the major festivals celebrated across Assam, with preparations and festivities expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The announcements are expected to benefit thousands of families and workers across the state during the festive season.