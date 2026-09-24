Assam: Man Found Dead Near West Bengal Railway Station After Returning from Bengaluru

Guwahati: A 50-year-old man from Dhemaji, was found dead near a railway station in West Bengal, days after travelling to Bengaluru in search of employment. The deceased has been identified as Vidyadhar Payeng, a resident of Hatigarh Singimari village in Dhemaji.

As per information, Payeng had travelled to Bengaluru around 15 days ago in search of work. However, he later decided to return home after reportedly facing difficulties involving his family.

While travelling back to Payeng was found in a severely injured condition near Malda railway station in West Bengal. He subsequently died, although the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

As per his relatives, Payeng had spoken to his son over the phone and claimed that an unidentified group had allegedly attempted to attack him. Based on this, the family suspects that he may have been killed by unknown persons.

The family has also raised suspicions about a possible human organ trafficking angle, alleging that the attackers may have killed Payeng and removed his organs. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

Payeng’s death has left his family and relatives in shock. They are seeking a thorough investigation to establish what happened to him while he was returning home from Bengaluru.

Further details are awaited.