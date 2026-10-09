Assam Cabinet Approves 3 Bighas of Land for Lovlina Borgohain’s Boxing Academy

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Cabinet approved the allocation of three bighas of land near Guwahatito Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain for setting up a boxing academy aimed at nurturing the next generation of athletes.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision while addressing a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati following the Cabinet meeting.

Sarma said the land, located in Hudumpur village under the Palasbari revenue circle, would be handed over to Borgohain at a nominal token price of Re 1. The proposed academy is expected to provide aspiring boxers with quality training facilities and help develop future champions from Assam.

Borgohain won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and recently clinched gold in the women’s 75kg category at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Earlier this week, she received a warm welcome upon arriving in Guwahati. Sports Minister Biswajit Daimary received her at the airport, following which she met the Chief Minister.

The state government also promoted Borgohain to the post of Additional Superintendent of Police. Sarma presented her with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh in recognition of her gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games.