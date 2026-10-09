Guwahati: 57 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained at Kamakhya Railway Station

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force has detained 57 people suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals during an operation at Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati. The group was intercepted aboard the Brahmaputra Mail and is suspected to have travelled from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The detention comes amid a series of operations by security agencies and police in Assam to identify suspected foreign nationals allegedly staying in the state without valid documents.

Railway police are yet to disclose the identities of the detainees or provide details of the documents recovered from them. Further verification is expected to establish their nationality and the circumstances surrounding their journey.

The latest operation follows several detentions in Guwahati in recent days. On 8th October , Dispur Police detained four people suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals for questioning.

Earlier, Guwahati Police arrested 17 suspected Bangladeshi nationals in separate operations. Five were intercepted at Paltan Bazar railway station while travelling aboard the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express.

Police subsequently arrested the owner and two managers of Vintage Home hotel, along with a suspected facilitator, over the alleged accommodation of foreign nationals. In another operation, 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained at Shanti Hotel.

Further details regarding the Kamakhya operation are awaited.