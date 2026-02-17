Assam Cabinet Approves 3% Reservation for Tea Tribes, Adivasis in Class I & II Jobs: Himanta
Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a three per cent reservation for Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities in Class I and Class II state government jobs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held at the Assam Legislative Assembly complex in Dispur under the chairmanship of CM Sarma.
“Today, the Assam Cabinet has approved three per cent reservation for tea garden and Adivasi communities in Class I and Class II jobs,” Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Sarma said.
He further added that the move is intended to enhance representation of these communities in higher-level government services.
The Cabinet also approved the state’s Vote on Account Budget, which will be placed in the Assembly shortly.
“Today, the Assam Cabinet has approved the Vote on Account Budget, which will be placed in a short while from now,” the Chief Minister added.
In addition, the Cabinet gave its nod for setting up a second Sainik School in the state.
“The Cabinet has approved a second Sainik School in Assam, in Karbi Anglong district,” Sarma stated.
In a significant boost to women’s economic empowerment, the Cabinet approved the release of entrepreneurship seed capital to another 1,07,532 eligible members of women’s self-help groups under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA).
The move is expected to strengthen grassroots enterprise and expand livelihood opportunities across the state.
It also approved the settlement of over 31 bighas of land in Dhemaji district in favour of the Assam Cricket Association to facilitate the development of sports infrastructure.
Among other key decisions, Rs 20 crore was sanctioned for the integrated development of the historic Borbheti Campus in Jorhat, aimed at promoting heritage-based tourism.
The Cabinet further enhanced earned leave for school teachers to 15 days and approved amendments to the Assam Agricultural Service Rules to simplify promotion procedures.
The Chief Minister said the decisions reflect the government’s simultaneous emphasis on social welfare, job creation, infrastructure expansion and balanced growth across Assam.