Assam Cabinet Approves Additional Rs 200 Crore for Ayushman Asom Yojana

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved an additional Rs 200 crore for the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Asom Yojana (MMAAY), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday, November 16, 2026. The additional funding aims to strengthen the state healthcare programme, meet hospital claims and ensure continued cashless medical treatment for more than 40 lakh beneficiary families.

The additional Rs 200 crore allocation has been approved to support the continued implementation of the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Asom Yojana, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The funding is intended to help meet claims raised by empanelled hospitals and maintain the availability of cashless medical treatment for beneficiaries. The Assam Cabinet's decision provides additional financial support to the state healthcare programme, which covers more than 40 lakh families.

The announcement highlights the state government's continued funding commitment to the scheme and its healthcare assistance for eligible families.

Sharing the Cabinet decision on social media on Monday, November 16, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government was attentive to the healthcare needs of economically vulnerable and middle-class families.

He also highlighted the state's initiative alongside the Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme.

In his social media post, Sarma stated: "Assam Govt is considerate of the needs of our poor and middle class. Apart from Ayushman Bharat, assam government are also running the Ayushman Asom scheme to complement affordable healthcare efforts."

The Mukhyamantri Ayushman Asom Yojana is an Assam government healthcare programme that provides cashless medical treatment at empanelled hospitals.

According to the information shared by Sarma, the scheme covers over 40 lakh families and is intended to improve access to affordable healthcare. The cashless treatment facility allows eligible beneficiaries to access medical services at participating hospitals under the scheme.

The additional Rs 200 crore allocation is expected to support the payment of hospital claims, helping the government maintain the programme's implementation.

Ayushman Bharat is the Centre's healthcare programme, while Mukhyamantri Ayushman Asom Yojana is an initiative run by the Assam government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the state scheme as complementary to Ayushman Bharat, highlighting the government's efforts to support affordable healthcare for poor and middle-class families. The additional funding reinforces the state's financial support for MMAAY, particularly in meeting claims from empanelled hospitals.

The scheme's coverage of over 40 lakh families makes the additional funding an important part of maintaining cashless medical treatment for eligible beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister's announcement confirms the Cabinet's approval of the additional allocation. No further implementation timeline or revised beneficiary coverage was specified in the information shared.