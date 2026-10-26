Assam Cabinet Approves Amendment to Mineral Regulation and Trading Rules

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved the issuance of a gazette notification for the Assam Mineral Regulation and Trading (Amendment) Rules, 2026, aimed at strengthening the regulation and management of the state’s mineral resources.

The update was shared by the Office of the Chief Minister of Assam, highlighting key changes introduced under the amended rules.

The amendment provides for the grade-wise classification of minerals, particularly iron ore and limestone, to improve the monitoring and regulation of mineral extraction and transportation.

It also includes provisions for marking mineral grades during transportation in accordance with analytical reports. The measure is intended to ensure that the classification of minerals is properly documented and verified while they are being transported.

The revised rules are expected to establish a more systematic framework for mineral grade identification and help improve oversight of the mineral trade in Assam. The amendment marks a step towards strengthening regulatory procedures governing the state’s mineral resources, with a focus on classification, documentation and compliance during transportation.