Indian Army Debunks Fake Video Claiming China Seized Arunachal Pradesh Areas

Guwahati: The Indian Army has debunked a digitally manipulated video circulating on social media that falsely attributes remarks to senior Army officer Lt Gen Girish Kalia, claiming that China has taken control of three areas in Arunachal Pradesh and that Indian troops have been denied essential supplies.

In a fact-check post, the Army clarified that the video contained fabricated statements falsely presented as a leaked admission by the officer. It said the footage had been digitally altered using synthetic-generated content.

The video claims that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longju and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh. It also alleges that Indian troops have been denied essential supplies.

Rejecting the claims, the Army said the original footage was from a press briefing delivered by then General Officer Commanding of the 28 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on 27th October 2023.

The briefing concerned infiltration attempts across the Line of Control (LoC) and had no connection with Arunachal Pradesh. During the briefing, Maj Gen Kalia reported that security forces had foiled 10 infiltration attempts, eliminated 27 terrorists and recovered warlike stores and narcotics.

The Army urged the public to verify information before sharing it and to remain alert to digitally manipulated content circulating on social media.