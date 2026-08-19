Assam Cabinet Approves Child Protection Policy, New Youth Department and Other Key Decisions

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Tuesday, approved a series of major decisions aimed at reforming labour laws, strengthening child protection, creating a dedicated youth welfare department and improving administrative efficiency across the state.

One of the key decisions was the approval of the Assam State Child Protection Policy, 2026, aimed at ensuring greater safety, dignity and well-being of children across the state. The policy will provide a uniform protection framework for public and private institutions dealing with children and support the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act and POCSO Rules.

The Cabinet also approved the draft Assam Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2026, paving the way for more effective implementation of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, as amended.

In another major move, the government approved the creation of a new Youth Empowerment and Welfare Department. The department will focus on employment opportunities, career guidance, entrepreneurship, leadership development and coordination of youth-oriented initiatives.

With the creation of the new department, the existing Sports and Youth Welfare Department will be renamed the Sports Department and will focus exclusively on sports development.

The Cabinet also approved the Assam Private Coaching Institutes (Control and Student Mental Health Safeguard) Rules, 2026. Under the new framework, coaching institutes with 50 or more students will require registration, with District Commissioners designated as the competent authorities.

Registered institutes will have to meet prescribed infrastructure safety standards and comply with applicable National Building Code, AICTE and UGC requirements. They will also be required to follow student mental health safeguards and provide proof of engagement of qualified counsellors.

Labour and Social Security Reforms

The Cabinet approved the Assam Industrial Relations Rules, 2026 under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020. The rules will replace three outdated regulations and are intended to simplify and streamline labour administration in the state.

The government also approved the Assam Social Security Rules, 2026, framed under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

To improve administrative functioning in the Social Welfare Department, amendments were approved to the Assam Social Welfare (Recruitment and Promotion) Service Orders, 1994. The changes include cadre restructuring, creation of new cadres and streamlining of promotion procedures.

New Investment and Education Infrastructure

The Cabinet approved the allotment of 200 bighas of land to the Azim Premji Foundation for establishing Azim Premji University at Barduar Mouza under Palashbari Revenue Circle.

Another 574 bighas of land was approved for IIM-Guwahati at Marabhitha village under Baduar Mouza of Palashbari Revenue Circle.

The Cabinet also cleared the Assam Hydrocarbon Exploration, Production and Upstream Ecosystem Development Policy, 2026, which will remain valid for five years from the date of notification.

Eight New Co-Districts to Be Operationalised

The government approved the operationalisation of eight new co-districts as part of efforts to improve administrative accessibility. Their headquarters will be identified at central locations by the respective District Commissioners in consultation with the concerned Guardian Ministers.

The Cabinet also approved the transfer of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics from the Transformation and Development Department to the Finance Department. The move is aimed at strengthening the use of statistical data in fiscal management, economic planning and outcome-based governance.

Barak Valley Secretariat Renamed

In another significant administrative decision, the Mini Secretariat, Barak Valley will now be known as the Assam Secretariat, Barak Valley, Silchar.

The new secretariat will accommodate 32 of the state’s 59 departments, with the move aimed at strengthening governance and administrative coordination in the Barak Valley.

The Cabinet also approved the complete digitisation of the registration process for dairy cooperative societies through an online portal. The move is expected to simplify registration, reduce delays and improve the ease of doing business for milk cooperatives in Assam.