Fresh Earthquake Jolts Indonesia’s Nias Region, 6.1-Magnitude Tremor Recorded

Jakarta: Indonesia recorded another strong earthquake on Tuesday as a 6.1-magnitude tremor struck the waters near Nias Island in North Sumatra, although there were no immediate reports of deaths or damage.

The tremor was recorded at 1:02 pm local time, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. The earthquake originated at a depth of around 29 kilometres, with its epicentre located nearly 147 kilometres southeast of South Nias Regency.

Authorities have so far reported no casualties or structural damage following the latest quake. Officials are continuing to monitor the situation and assess whether the tremor has affected coastal or island communities.

The latest incident adds to concerns over continued seismic activity across Indonesia, which has experienced a series of powerful earthquakes in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a major 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck East Nusa Tenggara, causing widespread casualties. The death toll from that disaster has now risen to 68.

The earlier earthquake has also been followed by intense aftershock activity, with authorities recording at least 1,576 tremors since the main quake.

Indonesia remains highly vulnerable to earthquakes because of its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most active seismic zones. Emergency agencies continue to monitor affected areas and remain prepared to respond to further tremors.