Assam Cabinet Approves Land for Fourth Agricultural College in Patharkandi

Guwahati: Assam is set to get its fourth agricultural college, with the state Cabinet approving the allotment of 84.6 acres of land at Patharkandi in the Barak Valley for the proposed institution.

Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development, saying the proposed college would be the first agricultural college in the Barak Valley.

The Cabinet has approved the allocation of the 84.6-acre plot at Patharkandi as part of the process to establish the new institution. The proposed college is expected to expand access to specialised agricultural education in the region.

Sarma said the initiative would provide young people in the Barak Valley with opportunities to pursue higher education, research and innovation in agriculture.

In a post on twitter , the Chief Minister said, “Assam is set to get its fourth Agricultural College and Barak Valley its first!”

The proposed institution is aimed at strengthening agricultural education infrastructure in the Barak Valley and providing students from the region with access to specialised studies closer to home. The land allotment marks a key step towards establishing the college. Once set up, the institution will become Assam’s fourth agricultural college and the first of its kind in the Barak Valley.

The state government expects the college to contribute to agricultural education and research while creating new opportunities for students and young people in the region.