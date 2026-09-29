Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital to be inaugurated on 5th October

Guwahati: The Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital is set to be formally inaugurated on 5th October , marking the opening of the newly developed medical institution in Assam.

The medical college and hospital has been developed as part of the Assam government’s ongoing efforts to expand medical education and strengthen healthcare infrastructure across the state. The institution is among several new medical colleges being established to improve access to medical education and specialised healthcare services beyond the state’s major urban centres.

The project was initially planned as a 200-bed medical college and hospital, with its foundation stone laid in December 2022. It was proposed on around 151 bighas of land, with the construction cost estimated at more than Rs 610 crore at the time.

The opening of the institution is expected to improve access to healthcare services for residents of Bongaigaon and neighbouring areas. The attached hospital will provide medical treatment and other healthcare services, while the medical college will contribute to the state’s capacity to train undergraduate medical students.

The development comes as Assam continues to expand its network of government-run medical colleges. According to the state government’s 2025–26 Budget document, Bongaigaon, along with Charaideo and Biswanath, was scheduled to have new medical colleges opened during the 2026–27 academic period.