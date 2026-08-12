Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 2,100 Crore Aerotropolis Project, Clears Major Welfare and Policy Measures

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday approved a series of welfare, infrastructure, employment and administrative measures, including Rs 2,100 crore for land acquisition and development of the proposed Aerotropolis Satellite City Project in Guwahati.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 450 crore as the first instalment of the State-Owned Priority Development (SOPD-G) fund for the Bodoland Territorial Council for 2026-27.

For youth welfare, the government approved a budgetary provision of Rs 118.58 crore for the Chief Minister’s Jibon Prerana scheme for the 2026-27 financial year.

The Cabinet also approved the issuance of OBC Non-Creamy Layer certificates in a prescribed state format to eligible members of six communities included in Assam’s State List of OBCs but not in the Central OBC List for the state.

In a move concerning government recruitment, police verification of newly appointed government employees will be mandatory to check their character, antecedents, nationality and authenticity of documents. The verification is to be completed within six months, while candidates will continue to submit notarised affidavits to prevent delays in appointments.

The Cabinet also approved a revised payment structure for Foreign Language Training-cum-Implementation Partners under the CM-FLIGHT programme. Candidates will receive Rs 30,000 after three months of training, another Rs 30,000 after six months, and Rs 40,000 after completing training and submitting a foreign language proficiency certificate. Post-placement assistance of Rs 50,000 was also approved.

For the hospitality sector, the Cabinet cleared the draft lease deed between Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited and Indian Hotels Company Limited for development of a Taj Gateway five-star hotel at the premises of the erstwhile HPCL in Jagiroad.

The government also approved zero agricultural tax for farmers with net agricultural income of up to Rs 10 lakh, a measure expected to keep most small tea growers outside the tax ambit.

The Cabinet approved amendments to Assam’s jail management rules to eliminate caste-based discrimination and gang-based segregation in prisons. The revised framework will also focus on sanitation, security and fair allocation of work among inmates.

In the renewable energy sector, the Cabinet approved a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement between APDCL and APGCL OIL Green Power Limited for procuring electricity from a 25 MW solar photovoltaic project at Rs 3.45 per unit.

The Cabinet also approved a relaxation for the Moran and Matak communities from the restriction on fresh Aadhaar enrolment for applicants aged 18 years and above, with the relaxation valid until March 31, 2027.

For rural development, priority works under the VB-G RAM G scheme were approved through convergence with Finance Commission grants and other eligible funds. The projects include paver-block roads, women-led rural haats, school boundary walls, crematoriums, waiting sheds, individual beneficiary schemes and community halls that can also serve as gyms or wellness centres.