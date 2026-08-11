Assam Women’s Commission Goes Digital With New Mobile App for Online Complaints

Guwahati: The Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) on Tuesday launched a dedicated mobile application to allow women to register complaints and seek assistance without having to visit the commission’s office physically.

Assam Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog formally launched the application at the ASCW office in Guwahati.

The new digital platform is aimed at making the commission’s grievance redressal mechanism more accessible, particularly for women living in remote areas and those who may face difficulties travelling to the commission’s office.

Speaking at the launch, Neog said the application would enable women from Assam, including those residing outside the state, to register their complaints conveniently and promptly. She also called for regular updates to the application and greater awareness about the platform so that women know how to access the service when needed.

She said the app would also help ensure that complaints reach the concerned authorities for timely action. Neog appreciated the Assam State Commission for Women for the initiative, describing it as a step towards strengthening the safety and rights of women.

ASCW Chairperson Angoorlata Deka said the application is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s iOS platform. Women can submit their complaints directly through their smartphones from different parts of Assam.

According to the commission, complaints received through the app will be examined and verified before being forwarded to the concerned departments for necessary action.

The launch programme was attended by ASCW Chairperson Angoorlata Deka, Women and Child Development Department Director Gauri Shankar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Mukesh Sahu and members of the commission.

The mobile application is expected to improve access to the commission’s services and provide women with a faster and more convenient channel to report grievances.