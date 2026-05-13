Assam Cabinet Approves UCC Draft, 2 Lakh Jobs Plan, Imposes Foreign Travel Ban in First Meeting

In its first cabinet meeting, the new Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma approved the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, set a roadmap for 2 lakh government jobs, and imposed a foreign travel ban for ministers and officials as part of a series of major policy decisions.

The cabinet decided to introduce the UCC Bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly on May 26, the last day of the ongoing session. The proposed law will address marriage, live-in relationships, compulsory marriage registration, and divorce, while exempting tribal communities and protecting their customary laws. The Chief Minister stated the Bill is modelled after UCCs in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

Focusing on employment generation, the cabinet approved the formation of a task force to create a roadmap for providing 2 lakh government jobs over five years. The committee will submit its report within three months, detailing department-wise recruitment and large-scale job creation strategies.

To curb government expenditure, the cabinet imposed a six-month prohibition on foreign travel for all ministers and officials, including privately funded trips. Exceptions will be made only for emergencies or medical reasons, with prior approval from the Chief Minister’s Office.

In another set of cost-control measures, the government decided to downsize ministerial convoys, restrict the import of foreign-made goods for official use, and suspend physical seminars and workshops in departments for six months. However, official meetings and conferences will continue through video conferencing.

The cabinet also requested the Governor to appoint senior leader Chandra Mohan Patowary as Protem Speaker for the upcoming Assembly session, scheduled for May 21, 22, 25, and 26. Expansion of the ministry and cabinet portfolio announcements will follow the session.

The decisions taken in the first cabinet meeting signal the new government’s focus on administrative discipline, fiscal austerity, and large-scale employment generation in Assam.