Assam: Cachar Observes Bengali Language Martyrs’ Day with Tributes Across District

The historic Bengali Language Martyrs’ Day was observed across Cachar district on May 19, with people from different walks of life paying tribute to the martyrs of the Barak Valley Language Movement.

Commemorative programmes were organised at various places under the initiative of the District Administration, Cachar, to honour the sacrifice of the language martyrs whose contribution remains an important part of the Barak Valley’s history.

As part of the observance, employees and officials of the District Administration took part in an early morning procession organised in remembrance of the martyrs.

Earlier in the day, District Commissioner Aayush Garg, along with additional district commissioners, assistant commissioners and staff members of the DC office, offered floral tributes at a temporary martyrs’ memorial set up within the office premises.

Later, the District Commissioner, accompanied by senior administrative officials, visited Gandhi Bagh on Park Road in Silchar, where floral tributes were offered before the portraits of the language martyrs.

Officials and participants paid rich tributes to the brave individuals whose sacrifice ensured the recognition and protection of the Bengali language in the Barak Valley.