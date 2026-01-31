Nazira co-district officials observe two-minute silence on Martyrs' Day

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The officials of Nazira Co-District on Friday observed a two-minute silence to pay heartfelt tribute to the martyrs on the occasion of Martyrs' Day.

The solemn observance served as a mark of deep respect and remembrance for the brave souls who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Officials reflected on the courage and dedication of the martyrs, reaffirming their collective duty to uphold the values and ideals for which our heroes laid down their lives.

The tribute concluded with a renewed sense of commitment to serve the people with integrity, unity, and dedication, inspired by the enduring legacy of the martyrs.

Also Read: Assam: Bodoland Martyrs’ Day observed in Baksa district