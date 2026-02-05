Assam Cancer Care Grid has benefited lakhs of patients: CM Himanta

Guwahati: Assam’s comprehensive cancer care programme has provided treatment and support to lakhs of patients across the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday while highlighting the achievements of the Assam Cancer Care Grid.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, Sarma said the comprehensive cancer care model run through Care Assam has brought hope and improved health outcomes for people suffering from cancer.
He also stated that the cancer care network is being further expanded.
"Assam's comprehensive Cancer care model, run through @CareAssam has catered to the needs of lakhs of patients and brought hope and health to their lives. The #WorldCancerDay is a good occasion to plug in the impact this model has created. This network is being further expanded," Sarma said.
Sharing figures from April 2022 to December 2025, the Chief Minister said the Assam Cancer Care Grid recorded more than 5.17 lakh outpatient visits.
During the same period, over 1.36 lakh chemotherapy sessions were administered and about 1.69 lakh diagnostic tests were carried out across the network.
“The programme has touched countless lives by bringing cancer care closer to patients’ homes,” the Chief Minister added.
The Assam Cancer Care Grid is a major component of the state’s healthcare reforms, focused on strengthening specialised treatment services and reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases.