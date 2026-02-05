Assam CM claims Gogoi family has running bank accounts in Pakistan

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that family of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi have operational bank accounts in Pakistan, a charge that has sparked sharp political controversy in the state.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the allegation raises serious questions and demanded a public explanation from the Congress leader.
He asked Gogoi to clarify how many bank accounts his family allegedly maintains across the border.
“Today, I am only giving an indication. His family still has a running bank account in Pakistan. If someone’s account is active there, one can understand how serious and dangerous the matter can be,” the Chief Minister added.
Sarma also questioned why no legal action had followed his earlier remarks on the issue. He said repeated references to defamation had not resulted in any court case against him.
“After making these statements, no one has filed a case against me. If my claims are wrong, why has no one dared to approach the court?” he asked.
Reiterating his stand, the Chief Minister said Thursday’s comments were only an initial disclosure and that further information would be revealed soon.
He further indicated that more details would be made public on February 8.
“What I have said today is only a hint. The rest will be exposed shortly,” Sarma said.
The Chief Minister’s remarks are expected to intensify political exchanges in the coming days, with the possibility of legal and political counter-moves as Sarma signals further disclosures.
Responding further to criticism from the Congress, Sarma defended his governance record, saying development initiatives were being wrongly portrayed as wrongdoing.
“If, according to the Congress, giving government jobs to 1.5 lakh youths, stopping the killing of rhinos, reducing the crime rate and making women financially independent is my crime, then yes, I am a criminal,” he added.