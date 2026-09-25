Assam Cancer Care Network Delivers Nearly 15 Lakh Patient Services in Four Years

Guwahati: The Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) has provided nearly 15 lakh patient services through its network of 12 specialised facilities across the state over the past four years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The services include medical consultations, diagnostic tests, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, Sarma said after chairing the foundation’s board meeting and annual general meeting on Thursday.

He said the network had enabled people to access cancer treatment closer to their homes, reducing the need to travel outside Assam for specialised care. “Behind this number are our people who received quality cancer care close to home, without having to leave Assam, as was often the case only a few years ago,” Sarma said in a social media post.

The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to further expanding the cancer care network by establishing five more hospitals. He directed officials to expedite construction of the proposed facilities in Dhubri, Nalbari, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Goalpara.

The ACCF is a joint initiative of the Assam government and Tata Trusts aimed at creating an accessible and affordable cancer care network across the state.