Landslide Hits West Sikkim’s Rimbi Village Amid Heavy Rainfall

Guwahati: Landslide struck Rimbi village under the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency in West Sikkim lateon Thursday, damaging property and infrastructure following continuous rainfall in the area. No casualties have been reported so far.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed concern over the incident and said the safety and well-being of residents remained the government’s top priority. He directed disaster management team to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to protect residents.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the prolonged difficulties faced by people in Rimbi, where an active landslide in August had reportedly put more than 150 people at risk.

He urged people to remain cautious and follow official advisories and cooperate with one another amid the ongoing heavy rain. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Gangtok, has issued weather alerts across Sikkim. Gyalshing, Namchi and Soreng districts are under an orange alert for 24th September and 25th September , with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places.

Gangtok, Mangan and Pakyong are under a yellow alert, with heavy rain likely at one or two places.